0 Man wanted in connection with roommate's death on the run (PHOTO)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The roommate of a man found dead in a Gwinnett apartment last Friday is now facing charges in his death, officials announced Thursday.

Police are still searching for 56-year-old Heraclio Solis-Ortiz, who has warrants out for his arrest on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, Gwinnett County police said in a statement.

Solis-Ortiz was formerly just a person of interest in the case. He was also wanted on a probation violation unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Authorities said he was a roommate of 52-year-old Geremias Barrios Diaz, who was found dead by a third roommate Friday in the kitchen of their apartment in the 1300 block of Graves Road near Norcross.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to an incident report from Gwinnett police, an officer responded to a person down call at the apartment Friday afternoon and found the victim lying on the kitchen floor with a pan and spilled food.

The officer could not find a pulse and called the homicide investigation team.

There were signs of blunt-force trauma, Gwinnett police Officer Jacob Albright said after an initial investigation.

Soliz-Ortiz only speaks Spanish and is described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build.

“(He) is not known to drive a vehicle, so there is a possibility that he is still in the Norcross area,” police said in previous statement.

Anyone with knowledge of Soliz-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

This article was written by J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.