Man used fraud information to steal $3,000 of items from Gwinnett Home Depot, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a man who they said stole twice from a Gwinnett County Home Depot.

According to police, surveillance cameras caught him inside the store on Hamilton Creek Parkway twice last month.

On May 13, he loaded a shopping cart with over $1,300 of items, officers said.

They claim he did the same thing on May 27, this time loading his cart with $1,600 of items.

Both times, he left the store without paying.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News he gave fraudulent account information and left without paying for a total of nearly $3,000 of items.

The suspect is described as a black male with a skinny build, short dreadlocks, and a black mustache.

Anyone with any information contact police.

