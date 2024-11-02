Man shot outside of Gwinnett County PD after pulling weapon on officers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It was three weeks ago when Emmanuel Patrick Bearden walked into the Gwinnett County Jail with his daughter to talk to deputies about getting a restraining order against a relative.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the body camera video from deputies, showing the tense moments before Bearden went back to his car, strapped his daughter into her car seat, then deputies say he began shooting.

44-year-old Emmanuel Patrick Bearden is seen talking to deputies about why he was trying to get past the x-ray machines at the Gwinnett County Jail.

He mentions a family dispute that he had been dealing with in the courts that is when he was asked if he was wearing body armor.

“You can also clearly see the child that is there to his right. And you can see his level of agitation. So, when you listen to him is not clear,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor tells Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

So, he left walked back to his car in the parking lot put his daughter in her car seat. Deputies say he then pulled multiple guns from his car and shot at them.

“They did follow him out into the parking lot. They saw him when he went back to the car. They saw him when he presented a weapon at the car,” Sheriff Taylor says. “So, on the video, you can hear the deputies, you know, acknowledge it and, you know, and issue a warning to all the other deputies, ‘Hey, he has a gun.’”

We are not going to show you the moment Bearden was stuck by deputy gunfire, but we witnessed the video, and Bearden was given aid before paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This incident is forcing the sheriff’s department to beef up security on site.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Well, yes, but we have started, you know, an external, external, or internal security unit here before that incident actually happened. So, shout out to my chief for having the foresight to be able to understand that and know that understand the need, but also to we are looking at some other things, too,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Bearden is still in the hospital; the GBI has been called in by the sheriff to investigate independently.

So far, Bearden is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, but more charges are expected.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group