Man shot to death outside Lawrenceville home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Lawrenceville are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Lawrenceville was called to a shooting in the 100 block of Pine Valley Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Tech student ‘targeted’ in deadly shooting at off-campus apartment
- Gwinnett Co. elementary school bus comes across ICE enforcement operation at mobile home park
- Dog owners charged with breaking into GA animal shelter, stealing dog scheduled for euthanasia
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to officials, the victim and the shooter knew each other.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Det. D. Appleby at 770-670-5148 or via email. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.
©2025 Cox Media Group