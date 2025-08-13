Man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children in Gwinnett County.

Zachary Mitchell Allen, 43, was sentenced to life with the first 25 years to be served in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and can’t have any contact with children.

“This defendant was a habitual abuser,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We are pleased with this sentence that will keep him away from having a negative impact on young people.”

Gwinnett County Police first encountered Allen in April 2023 on the social media application Whisper, where he solicited a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Police arrested Allen and seized his cell phone.

While searching Allen’s cell phone, police discovered numerous images of child pornography and a note detailing his sexual encounters.

One of these encounters involved a 14-year-old girl whom Allen met online.

Allen picked up the 14-year-old girl from a park in Dacula near her middle school and took her to a hotel in Buford, where he sexually assaulted her.

Allen was scheduled to go to trial next week but decided to plead guilty to the charges.

