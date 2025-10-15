Man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of molesting and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in June 2023.

Mario Edwin Adon-Barrios, 37, was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery.

He received a life sentence plus 10 years and is required to register as a sex offender for life.

The assault happened on June 18, 2023, when the child’s family reported to police that their daughter had been molested inside a home in Gwinnett County.

During the trial, the jury was presented with a pre-recorded forensic interview in which the child described what Adon-Barrios did to her.

In addition to his prison sentence, Adon-Barrios will be deported after serving his time.

“The defendant’s depraved behavior is disturbing and deserving of the sentence he received,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Our prayers for healing, peace, and closure are with the victim and her family.”

