Man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of molesting and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in June 2023.
Mario Edwin Adon-Barrios, 37, was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery.
He received a life sentence plus 10 years and is required to register as a sex offender for life.
The assault happened on June 18, 2023, when the child’s family reported to police that their daughter had been molested inside a home in Gwinnett County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During the trial, the jury was presented with a pre-recorded forensic interview in which the child described what Adon-Barrios did to her.
In addition to his prison sentence, Adon-Barrios will be deported after serving his time.
“The defendant’s depraved behavior is disturbing and deserving of the sentence he received,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Our prayers for healing, peace, and closure are with the victim and her family.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8th victim found in fiery I-85 crash; all from the same family
- Georgia professor shot, killed by roommate who thought she was an intruder
- Sandy Springs officer, suspect taken to hospital after standoff
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group