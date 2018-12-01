Man dies trying to save mother from house fire

By: Steve Burns for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man died while trying to rescue his mother from a burning house early Saturday in south Gwinnett County, a fire department spokesman said.

The call came in to firefighters about 3:30 a.m., and crews responded to the 900 block of Glasgow Drive near Lilburn, spokesman Donald Strother said in a news release.

The house was “well-involved” with flames through the roof when crews arrived, Strother said.

Two adults were found unconscious and rapidly pulled through a window, and one of the victims was declared dead at the scene.

A third resident, who turned out to be the father of the deceased, was conscious and outside the home when firefighters arrived.

“The father awoke to smoke and alerted his adult son,” Strother said.

“He stated that his adult son helped get him out of the house and went back into the structure to assist his mother. During the deceased’s efforts to save his mother, he succumbed to the conditions.”

The mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Strother said. The man’s father suffered minor to moderate injuries and also was taken to a hospital.

No identities were released.

The fire completely destroyed the house and a vehicle in the garage, according to Strother.

Investigators determined that the fire started in an add-on kitchen in the rear of the house. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and an investigation is underway.

