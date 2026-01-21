Man charged in Gwinnett domestic-related shooting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One man is in jail, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, police say.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a person shot in the 1900 block of Patterson Circle.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains stable.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Security hold lifted at Barrow County schools, Apalachee among those with threat
- Woman says unauthorized $4,000 added to auto loan while buying SUV from Cobb dealership
- Police: Woman, boyfriend put her boys in chicken pen, shot them with BB guns
GCPD identified the shooter as Valentine Gonzalez Reyes. He was found at the scene and arrested.
Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be isolated and domestic-related.
There is no threat to the public, GCPD said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group