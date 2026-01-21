Man charged in Gwinnett domestic-related shooting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One man is in jail, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, police say.

According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a person shot in the 1900 block of Patterson Circle.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains stable.

GCPD identified the shooter as Valentine Gonzalez Reyes. He was found at the scene and arrested.

Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say at this time, the shooting appears to be isolated and domestic-related.

There is no threat to the public, GCPD said.

