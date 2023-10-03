Man burglarizes urgent care facility, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man accused of robbing an urgent care facility last week,
On Thursday at 5 a.m., a man entered the North Georgia Urgent Care facility at a facility on 1600 Pleasant Hill Rd in unincorporated Duluth.
Detectives believe the same man also burglarized a neighboring business just moments before.
The man stole approximately $7,200 from his two burglaries, according to police.
The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
