Man breaks into pregnant Gwinnett woman’s home, arrested after leaving behind cell phone

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of startling women by breaking into multiple homes at night in Gwinnett County is under arrest and his victims are relieved a clue left behind helped police find him in another county.

“I thought I was going to die,” said one victim, who is nine months pregnant and asked to remain anonymous. “When I heard him, I locked the door and I slid the nightstand in front of the door and hid in the closet.”

She is one of the victims of a burglary spree linked to one suspect who allegedly broke into four homes in less than two weeks from March to April.

Video shows the suspect hiding his face while a house alarm is blaring and while the victim who is pregnant was hiding in a room nearby while on the phone with police on April 9. She lives off Highway 78 outside of Lilburn.

“I was like, ‘Oh God, he’s about to try to come in here,’” she said.

The suspect left her home before police arrived. However, he had dropped his phone at another victim’s home a little more than a week earlier off Grayson Highway near Lawrenceville.

“He was looking at homes that appeared vacant to him or even damaged defective locks,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County police.

Victims say the suspect used a crowbar to bust windows and gain access to residences at night.

The phone left behind at a scene led police to their suspect on May 1 in DeKalb County, Gwinnett and DeKalb County police collaborated to arrest 29-year-old Kedarreon Quentavious Washington-Jones. Police say he was found squatting in a vacant residence at the time of his arrest.

He’s being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail facing four counts of first-degree burglary.

