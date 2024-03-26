Man breaks into business, locks himself in conference room before arrest, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was arrested last week after an early morning burglary at a Norcross business.
On Mar. 21, at around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a business alarm at the 6000 block of Live Oak Parkway in Norcross.
When officers arrived, they found a broken window at the business and a suspect identified as 45-year-old Oscar Dominguez Sanchez of Norcross.
Sanchez retreated into the business, locking himself in a conference room, according to police.
Officers did not identify the business that Sanchez broke into or say why they believed he did it.
Eventually, Sanchez was arrested by officers.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property and obstruction of law enforcement.
