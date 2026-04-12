Man arrested on felony charges in Gwinnett County

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Jerren Clark following an investigation by its Family Violence and K-9 Units in Peachtree Corners.

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According to investigators, they found Clark at a home in Gwinnett County and after attempts to get him to come out he complied with deputies’ orders. He was taken into custody without incident.

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Deputies say Clark was charged with two counts of Distributing Obscene Materials and two counts of Electronic Transmission of Video/Photo Depicting Nudity/Sexually Explicit Conduct without Consent.

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