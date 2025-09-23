Man accused of drug trafficking after GBI, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Buford for allegedly trafficking drugs and having a weapon they say he shouldn’t have.

According to the GBI, Marvin Stanley Cottrell was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon after they executed as search warrant at a home in Buford.

When agents and deputies executed the warrant on Friday, they found about five ounces of what they suspected was cocaine, as well as a firearm.

Anyone with information about the drug activity is asked to call the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 706-348-7410.

ARDEO is a multi-agency unit covering 30 counties in North Georgia.

