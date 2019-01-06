  • Lone suspect in man's murder found guilty of lying to police

    By: Rikki Klaus

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man who police suspect is behind a man's murder has been found guilty of lying to police. 

    Samuel Waters vanished last January from his home in Lawrenceville. This week, police charged Jeffrey Moulder with seven counts of lying to police. 

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke to Waters' family, who are anxious for a break in the case. 

    Court documents said Waters was choked unconscious and suffocated with a plastic bag by a man who had fathered children with the same woman as him.

    The man then took Waters’ body to Lake Lanier, attempted to burn it and later cut it into pieces and buried it in Hall County, the document said. The body has not been recovered. 

    Earlier this month, police searched a home owned by the Moulder  family and took away a burn barrel. 

