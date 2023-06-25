Lilburn police chief announces retirement after more than a decade on job

LILBURN, Ga. — Lilburn’s police chief is retiring after more than a decade on the job.

The city’s chief, Bruce Hedley plans to retire after 12 years in the role, according to Lilburn City Manager Jenny Simpkins.

The city said that crime decreased drastically over Hedley’s tenure.

Crime statistics show a 48 percent decrease in homicides, robberies and burglaries, according to the city.

“Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement,” Simpkins said. “It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program. We are safe in Lilburn.”

In 2022, Hedley won the Gwinnett County Chamber’s Leadership Award for his excellence in community-oriented engagement.

Hedley’s retirement is effective as of July 7.

LPD Capt. Chris Dusik will serve as acting police chief.

The City’s administration expects to conduct a search for a permanent appointment in the coming weeks.

