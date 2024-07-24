Lilburn man wanted on weapons charge arrested after driving nearly 40 mph over speed limit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re a wanted person, odds are you probably shouldn’t be speeding while you’re driving.

Victor Maldonado, of Lilburn, was clocked going 81 mph in a 45-mph zone while driving through Greene County, Virginia, and was pulled over.

When looking at his record, the deputy who pulled Maldonado over learned he was wanted on weapons charges, and he was taken into custody.

Maldonado is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail awaiting extradition.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb Co. man arrested for cruelty to animals after video shows man kicking dog A Cobb County man is charged with cruelty to animals after a video surfaced showing a man kicking and yelling at a dog.





©2024 Cox Media Group