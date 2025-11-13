Lawrenceville Utilities offers help to residents impacted by SNAP pause, federal furloughs

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville Utilities is offering temporary financial assistance to customers facing hardship due to the loss of SNAP benefits or a federal furlough.

The assistance is available to City of Lawrenceville electric and natural gas customers and is funded by the City’s Round-Up Program, which collects spare change from participating customers’ bills to support households in need.

“Lawrenceville is a community that takes care of its neighbors,” Mayor David Still said in a statement. “Through the Round-Up Program, small acts of generosity add up to make a real difference.”

Applications for assistance are managed through the Lawrenceville Response Center, a stabilization program of Impact46, which verifies eligibility and facilitates assistance as available.

To qualify for the assistance, applicants must be active Lawrenceville Utilities account holders, and the name on the application must match the utility account holder.

Assistance is limited to a one-time award per eligible household.

“The Round-Up Program is one of the best examples of how a city-owned utility can directly serve its community,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said.

Lawrenceville Utilities also said customers should know that service disconnections are suspended during periods of extreme weather.

Natural gas disconnections will not occur when temperatures are forecast to be below 32°F for a 48-hour period beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the proposed disconnection date.

Electric disconnections will not occur when a National Weather Service Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning is in effect prior to 8:00 a.m. on the disconnection date.

Residents who meet the criteria can begin the process by contacting the Lawrenceville Response Center through the Payment Assistance page, where they can schedule a verification screening appointment and review required documentation.

Assistance is case-by-case and, if approved, is applied as a one-time payment toward utilities.

The Round-Up Program reflects Lawrenceville’s commitment to community support, offering crucial relief to families during times of financial uncertainty.

