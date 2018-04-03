  • Lawrenceville police search for missing woman

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police is asking for help in finding a woman reported missing in Lawrenceville.

    Kimmie Anderson was last seen walking near Gwinnett Medical Center on Monday.

    The 57-year-old was wearing black tights and an orange hooded sweatshirt. 

    Police say Anderson suffers from mental illness. 

    You're asked to call the Lawrenceville Police Department if you see her. The department's phone number is 770-670-5136.

