Lawrenceville gets strong credit ratings from S&P, Moody’s Investors Service

Financial firms S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service both reported strong credit ratings for the City of Lawrenceville.

Now, city officials say Lawrenceville ratings reflect its sound financial management and economic growth.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Lawrenceville’s ‘AA’ rating with a Stable outlook, while Moody’s reaffirmed its ‘Aa2’ rating, also with a Stable outlook.

These ratings highlight the city’s solid financial reserves and conservative budgeting practices, which have positioned Lawrenceville for continued economic success.

“Credit ratings like these are more than numbers — they’re a reflection of the choices we make as a city,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement, noting the ratings’ significance.

Lawrenceville’s financial strength is underscored by more than $106 million in cash reserves, which equals 69% of its annual revenues.

“Both agencies pointed to what we’ve worked hard to build—healthy reserves, smart debt decisions, and a strategy that balances growth with caution,” Chief Financial Officer Keith Lee said.

The city also ended fiscal year 2024 with over $18 million in general fund reserves, representing two-thirds of its annual revenue.

The city’s long-term planning includes a five-year capital improvement plan funded through revenues and special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) collections, with no additional debt required at this time.

Economic growth in Lawrenceville is bolstered by significant projects such as Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s new tower and The Lawrence, a new downtown hotel, which are expected to bring thousands of jobs and further strengthen the local economy.

Lawrenceville officials said the reaffirmed ratings show the city is well-positioned for future financial needs.

