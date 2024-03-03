Lawrenceville building brand new dog park after ‘numerous’ requests from residents

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Lawrenceville is building a brand-new urban dog park.

The new park was approved at the most recent City Council meeting.

City officials said the park would be located near Lawrenceville Lawn at the corner of Jackson and Lucky Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have received numerous requests over the years for a dog park, and we are delighted to fulfill this need within our community. The chosen location, adjacent to the Lawrenceville Lawn, is ideal for its high activity and accessibility to residents,” Mayor David Still said.

The park will be .41 acres in total and will include an eight-foot-wide concrete pathway and an artificial turf surface.

The park will have shade and benches, according to the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

In total, the park will cost $677,899.60 from the city’s SPLOST budget.

The park will be open during daylight hours.

For more information about the new dog park, visit lawrencevillega.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tree damages home in Cobb County during Wednesday's severe storms

©2023 Cox Media Group