Joint operation between Gwinnett County, FBI leads to drug bust, arrests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta conducted two methamphetamine stings at a location in Lilburn and Norcross.
The Lilburn operation led to the seizure of seven kilograms of methamphetamine and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and over $6,000 in currency were confiscated from the Norcross sting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Multiple arrests were made as a result of the sting:
- Anne Parada-Garcia - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
- Rivera Depablos Yherlynson Alejandro - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
- Julio Sasa - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
- Pineda Hernandez Roberto - charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 400 grams)
- Jose Hernandez Navarro - charged with possession of methamphetamine 16-13-30(a), and Possession and use of drug-related objects misdemeanor
All of the arrested suspects are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘We’ve been betrayed’ Local veterans angry after being laid off by Trump administration
- 14-year-old Gwinnett boy dies in his sleep after overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl
- Sandy Springs man stabbed fiancée’s dog to death, poured Clorox to clean up, police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group