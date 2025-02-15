Joint operation between Gwinnett County, FBI leads to drug bust, arrests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta conducted two methamphetamine stings at a location in Lilburn and Norcross.

The Lilburn operation led to the seizure of seven kilograms of methamphetamine and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and over $6,000 in currency were confiscated from the Norcross sting.

Multiple arrests were made as a result of the sting:

Anne Parada-Garcia - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor

Rivera Depablos Yherlynson Alejandro - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor

Julio Sasa - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor

Pineda Hernandez Roberto - charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 400 grams)

Jose Hernandez Navarro - charged with possession of methamphetamine 16-13-30(a), and Possession and use of drug-related objects misdemeanor

All of the arrested suspects are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

