Gwinnett County

Joint operation between Gwinnett County, FBI leads to drug bust, arrests

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Meth Bust Gwinnett County On February 12, 2025, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section in collaboration with Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta conducted two methamphetamine operations in Gwinnett County.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta conducted two methamphetamine stings at a location in Lilburn and Norcross.

The Lilburn operation led to the seizure of seven kilograms of methamphetamine and 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and over $6,000 in currency were confiscated from the Norcross sting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple arrests were made as a result of the sting:

  • Anne Parada-Garcia - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
  • Rivera Depablos Yherlynson Alejandro - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
  • Julio Sasa - charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer misdemeanor
  • Pineda Hernandez Roberto - charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 400 grams)
  • Jose Hernandez Navarro - charged with possession of methamphetamine 16-13-30(a), and Possession and use of drug-related objects misdemeanor

All of the arrested suspects are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read