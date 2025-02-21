‘It definitely saves lives:’ Gwinnett deputies get thousands in drugs off the streets

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Multi-agency drug operations over the last week led to at least five arrests and drug seizures in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement was able to get more than 23 kilograms of methamphetamine, authorities said.

“It definitely saves lives,” said Deputy Jacob Edmonds with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Hernandez-Pineda, 36, was arrested after allegedly selling two kilograms of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a location on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn on Feb. 12, according to the arrest warrant.

That operation led investigators to his residence on Midridge Drive in Norcross where deputies discovered an additional 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than $6,000 in cash, authorities said.

A second suspect, Jose Angel Hernandez Navarro, 22, was arrested at the same address and charged with methamphetamine possession, according to court records.

“The successful outcome of this operation highlights the importance of teamwork with our federal level and local partnerships in dismantling organized crime,” Edmonds told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Four additional suspects face obstruction charges in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, surveillance video captured deputies moving in on a suspected fentanyl dealer and making an arrest. Shortly after that, investigators went to his apartment and arrested two roommates and found approximately $30,000 in meth and other drugs, according to warrants.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Henry Valencia-Salazar at the business on Singleton Road near Norcross. Two roommates, Heidy Conde-Ascosta, 25, and Gian Rizzon-Dimeo, 19, were arrested the same day at their apartment nearby, according to jail records.

“Our message is clear, we remain dedicated to combating drug related crimes in Gwinnett County and keeping our citizens safe,” Edmonds said.

The operations involved collaboration between the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section, Gwinnett Metro Task Force and FBI Atlanta. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 770-619-6655.

