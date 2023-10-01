Homicide investigation underway in Dacula, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead, Gwinnett County officials confirm to Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Information is limited, but police say they are investigating near the area of Harbins Circle near Turkey Crossing in Dacula.
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene and will have information on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UTV accident claims life of 12-year-old boy, several others hospitalized, Troup deputies say
- Cobb County high school band director passes away
- 14-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County neighborhood
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group