Healthcare workers targeted by string of car break-ins at Gwinnett County hospital, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Doctors, nurses and many other healthcare workers became targets of a string of car break-ins at a Gwinnett County hospital Thursday morning and four armed suspects are wanted for the crimes.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson they estimate 70 cars were broken into early Thursday morning at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Employees started to notice the damage and the thefts at around 6 in the morning. Many came to the employee parking lot and saw shattered glass and busted windows everywhere.

“How can someone do that?” asked Abby Gray, a nurse in the Emergency Department who had her passenger window damaged. “We are all just at work doing our best trying to help people and you know this is what we get.”

By Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of four armed suspects they believe are connected.

They are seen inside of a red Mercedes SUV. It’s possible that the suspects may have committed other crimes in other jurisdictions, according to Lawrenceville police.

Despite the setback, many of the victims say they never lost their focus to take care of patients above anything else.

“We have a really great team in the emergency department,” Gray told Channel 2 Action News. “Everyone is there to help each other out.”

