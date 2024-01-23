Gwinnett teen to compete in Table Tennis World Championship in South Korea

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen is taking her table tennis talents across the globe next month.

Amber Liu, who is only 15, will represent Gwinnett in Busan, South Korea at the Table Tennis World Championships next month.

Liu placed in the top four of her age group at the U.S. Trials for the Table Tennis World Championship in Corpus Christi, Texas, earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She also finished in the top six overall.

The World Table Tennis Championships will be held from Feb. 16 through Feb. 25.

Gwinnett County Government along with the Atlanta Georgia Table Tennis Association posted how proud they were of Liu.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The United Negro College Fund donated a $100 million grant to HBCUs (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group