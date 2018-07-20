Gwinnett schools announce plans for new girls' flag football teams this fall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County schools announced they will be a trailblazer on the football field.
The district said they will the first ones in the metro area to offer flag football for girls.
They told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that they hope to have a team at nearly every school in the county starting this fall.
The big name that will pay for the program, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
