Gwinnett says it could be 2-3 months before they can prosecute pot cases again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County authorities say they'll likely once again start arresting people with small amounts of marijuana in two to three months.
Gwinnett's solicitor sent a letter to judges this week saying he won’t prosecute marijuana cases until police are able to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.
Police chiefs from across Gwinnett County met behind closed doors with prosecutors Friday, trying to figure out how they might handle minor marijuana possession arrests going forward.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said his investigators have found field tests that police can use, but he says it will take at least 60-90 days for state approval and departments to buy.
