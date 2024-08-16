Gwinnett police use new law to arrest alleged fentanyl dealer after death of 23-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police used a new state law to make another arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer after a deadly overdose.

This year, lawmakers passed Austin’s Law, which makes it easier for law enforcement to bring charges against accused fentanyl dealers after a fentanyl overdose death.

Gwinnett County Police officers have been among the most active in the state in using Austin’s Law to bring charges against suspects in recent months.

The law was named after Austin Walters, who died in Lowndes County from a fentanyl overdose after taking a Xanax pill, according to his family.

“I’m so grateful and thankful we do now have a tool in place that can be enforced,” said Beth Walters, Austin’s mother.

However, she says news of arrests under the law can be bittersweet.

“It brings mixed emotions because, unfortunately, someone had to die for Austin’s Law to go into effect,” she said.

On Friday, Gwinnett County Police announced the second arrest they’ve made using Austin’s Law in two months.

Police say they showed up at a house near Lawrenceville last month and found a 23-year-old dead from a fentanyl overdose.

They linked his death to his alleged dealer and convicted felon, 39-year-old Emory Clark.

Under Austin’s Law, suspects linked to deadly overdoses can be charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter even if they use the most common defense.

“The drug dealer can’t say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know it had fentanyl in it,’” said Beth Walters.

State Senator Russ Goodman sponsored Austin’s Law.

He says an awareness campaign should be the next priority.

“I do think we need to put more effort into educating our kids on just how deadly this stuff is,” he said.

Clark is facing up to 30 years in prison after his arrest under Austin’s Law.

