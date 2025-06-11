Gwinnett police seek suspect in Norcross shooting

NORCROSS, Ga. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a Norcross shooting back in April.

Authorities say a suspect fired multiple shots at a blue Hyundai Elantra at about 1 p.m. April 10. The Elantra was leaving the area of 5615 Singleton Road.

Two people were in the vehicle. They appeared to have been engaged in a transaction with the suspect shortly before the shooting. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

The suspect is described as a male with medium-length hair, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, white shoes and carrying a gray bookbag.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect and urged anyone who recognizes him or has information about this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters who wish to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

