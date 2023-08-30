Gwinnett police searching for thief who stole nearly $20,000 from victim’s bank account

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police detectives say a woman they previously thought stole more than $19,000 from a victim’s bank account is not the person they are looking for.

On June 14 at around 1:30 p.m., someone entered a Truist Bank on Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett and presented the bank employee with the victim’s personal information.

Police said that person cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607 from the victim’s bank account.

Investigators previously told Channel 2 Action News a woman in a Minnie Mouse shirt was the person they believed to be responsible.

They now say that woman is no longer a suspect and they are still looking for the suspected thief.

Anyone with information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or here.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

