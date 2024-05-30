Gwinnett police searching for man who vanished 6 days ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old man who vanished six days ago and may need medical care.
Police said family members reported Tymeir Evans missing on May 24. He was last seen in April near Technology Parkway in Norcross.
Evans is described as 5′8″ and 170 pounds with tattoos on both hands and one on his right shoulder of a bird. He has a chipped front tooth.
His family told police he might need medical attention. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.
