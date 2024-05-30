Gwinnett police searching for man who vanished 6 days ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old man who vanished six days ago and may need medical care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said family members reported Tymeir Evans missing on May 24. He was last seen in April near Technology Parkway in Norcross.

TRENDING STORIES:

Evans is described as 5′8″ and 170 pounds with tattoos on both hands and one on his right shoulder of a bird. He has a chipped front tooth.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

His family told police he might need medical attention. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.

Eye in the sky: Police helicopter helps find 15-year-old Gwinnett girl who vanished from her home

©2024 Cox Media Group