Armed robbery suspect threatened to kill convenience store employee, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Do you recognize this man?
Gwinnett County police want the public’s help in identifying him.
They accuse him of armed robbery of a Chevron convenience store on Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville on May 3.
Police say he threatened to kill an employee and then ran away from the store.
He has a tattoo between his eyebrows and tattoos on each hand.
If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
