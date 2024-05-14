Gwinnett County

Armed robbery suspect threatened to kill convenience store employee, Gwinnett police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Gwinnett police say armed robbery suspect threatened to kill convenience store employee (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Do you recognize this man?

Gwinnett County police want the public’s help in identifying him.

They accuse him of armed robbery of a Chevron convenience store on Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville on May 3.

Police say he threatened to kill an employee and then ran away from the store.

He has a tattoo between his eyebrows and tattoos on each hand.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

