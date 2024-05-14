Armed robbery suspect threatened to kill convenience store employee, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Do you recognize this man?

Gwinnett County police want the public’s help in identifying him.

They accuse him of armed robbery of a Chevron convenience store on Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville on May 3.

Police say he threatened to kill an employee and then ran away from the store.

He has a tattoo between his eyebrows and tattoos on each hand.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

