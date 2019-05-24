  • Gwinnett police dog dies after chasing suspect in 90-degree heat

    By: Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police K-9 died Thursday after pursuing a suspect in 90-degree heat, authorities said.

    K-9 Eli, a 9-year-old police dog, tracked a suspect in Grayson for about 30 minutes when he began to show signs of distress believed to be related to the heat, Gwinnett police said in a news release.

    Eli and his handler, Officer Bonanno, were called to assist Snellville police in a pursuit after a suspect fled from officers near North Crestview Drive and Grayson Parkway, police said.

    After showing signs of distress, the dog was removed from the chase and taken to a nearby veterinarian for treatment. He died just before 5 p.m.

    “We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time,” Gwinnett police said, calling the situation tragic. “Please keep Officer Bonnano and his family in your thoughts.”

    K-9 Eli had been with the department for eight years.

