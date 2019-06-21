SWAT assisting Secret Service at Gwinnett County house

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that it is assisting the Secret Service at a situation at a house.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene near Annistown and Spain Road around 11:30 a.m.
Dozens of officers, along with an armed vehicle, were at the scene.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas learned this situation deals with a warrant out of Newberry County, South Carolina. The sheriff's office asked Secret Service to help their deputies serve the warrant, and the Secret Service asked Gwinnett SWAT to help.
