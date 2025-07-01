Gwinnett Police ask for help finding stolen vehicle, was being transported out of state

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a vehicle lost in transit.
According to police, the owner of a matte gray 2025 Mercedes GLS made arrangements to have the vehicle transported out of Georgia on June 6.
However, while a company was hired to take the vehicle, and subcontracted a service provider to pick it up from a home in unincorporated Snellville, it never arrived at its destination.
Now, police consider the vehicle stolen.
The Mercedes GLS is described as having “distinctive 24-inch Forgiato wheels.”
The full price of the vehicle can range from a low of abou $87,000 to as high as $178,500, according to Luxury Auto Collection.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300.
