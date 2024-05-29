Gwinnett officials want to hear from you about county’s emergency, disaster response

LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials will host a public meeting Wednesday night to talk about a hazard mitigation strategy for 2025.

According to the Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management, the public meeting will focus on a multijurisdictional plan to help residents stay safe and reduce risks from hazards and disasters in the county.

Officials said the plan covers all 16 of Gwinnett County’s cities, as well as unincorporated parts of the county.

The goal of the meeting on Wednesday night is to take input and suggestions from members of the community to adjust the county’s resilience plan, according to officials.

The reason for the new plan, and its updates, is a requirement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update hazard mitigation plans every five years to remain eligible for federal funding.

That funding is then used for “addressing problems identified in the plan, including flooding, infrastructure improvements, natural resource protections and many other mitigation actions associated with defined hazards.”

The meeting will be held at the Lilburn Activity Building at 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn starting at 6 p.m.

