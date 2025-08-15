Gwinnett man standing trial in Michigan for sexually assaulting child in 2008

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — A Gwinnett County man is being accused of sexually assaulting a child 17 years ago when he lived in Michigan.

James Carter, 62, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Carter is accused of sexually assaulting and accosting a minor and another victim in 2008.

He was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Aug. 2011.

He was arraigned and extradited to Hillsdale County, Mich. in March as part of Operation Survivor Justice.

“Operation Survivor Justice has proven that those who flee criminal allegations cannot evade accountability by crossing state lines,” said Nessel.

According to Hillsdale County jail records, Carter resides in Lawrenceville.

Carter will appear in court on Aug. 18.

He faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

