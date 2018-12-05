Gwinnett man represents himself in murder trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man is taking the unusual step of representing himself in a murder trial.
Sherwin Johnson insists he didn't kill Kevin Pierre in 2014. He points his finger at police.
Prosecutors said Pierre was shot in the back during that shooting spree. His body was found about 200 yards away behind a duplex by Gwinnett County police hours later.
Channel 2’s Tony Thomas was inside the courtroom Wednesday as Johnson questioned witnesses, saying it was hard to follow.
He also said the judge seemed annoyed at times at the pace of how things were going but gave Johnson leeway to represent himself.
Testimony is expected to resume Thursday.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}