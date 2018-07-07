  • Gwinnett man charged in his 2-month-old's death

    By: Tara L. Subramaniam for the AJC

    Updated:

    Police are investigating a 22-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 2-month-old.

    Mayalen Rios was pronounced dead Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Officers had responded to a call that the baby was not breathing, Gwinnett County police spokesman Jake Smith said in a statement. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    According to medical personnel, the baby’s injuries did not appear accidental and were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, Smith said. 

    A day after the child was admitted to the hospital, police arrested her father, Hiker Rios, on the charge of first-degree cruelty to children, according to the statement.

    Following an autopsy Friday, Mayalen Rios’ death is now being investigated as a homicide, Smith said. Hiker Rios is being held without bail at the Gwinnett County Detention Center facing a charge of felony murder. 

    This story written by our partners at AJC News. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories