Gwinnett man charged in his 2-month-old's death

Police are investigating a 22-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 2-month-old.
Mayalen Rios was pronounced dead Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Officers had responded to a call that the baby was not breathing, Gwinnett County police spokesman Jake Smith said in a statement.
According to medical personnel, the baby’s injuries did not appear accidental and were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, Smith said.
A day after the child was admitted to the hospital, police arrested her father, Hiker Rios, on the charge of first-degree cruelty to children, according to the statement.
Following an autopsy Friday, Mayalen Rios’ death is now being investigated as a homicide, Smith said. Hiker Rios is being held without bail at the Gwinnett County Detention Center facing a charge of felony murder.
