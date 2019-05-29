Leaders deciding if Gwinnett police will renew contract with reality TV Show

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Some area police are using reality TV shows as a potential recruitment tool. But there is a debate about whether it's worth the hassle.
For several years now, film crews from the TV show "The First 48" have followed Gwinnett homicide detectives. Three of the local murder cases have been aired so far.
The county's contract with the production is up in August and leaders will soon have to decide whether it will renew it.
TODAY AT 4 ON CHANNEL 2: The impact police tell us shows have had recruitment and the concerns about its effects on court cases. plus concerns about its effects on court cases.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}