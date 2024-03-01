Gwinnett K-9 dies after unexpected illness, department says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta K-9 has died after a sudden illness.

The Gwinnett County Police Department lost its K9, Peper on Sunday after nearly six years working with the department.

Officers said in her time working with the department, she responded to 2016 service calls, 41 patrol apprehensions and successfully found 32 items of evidence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Peper had been working under Cpl. Jefferson during her service and had worked in various cities throughout Gwinnett.

The department said she would be missed.

It is unclear what illness caused Peper’s death.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

K9 training held at Atlanta airport

©2023 Cox Media Group