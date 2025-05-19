Gwinnett homeowner wrestles armed squatter until police arrive

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner fought off an armed intruder who had been living in his vacant rental property, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, discovered 18-year-old Travelle Forbes hiding in a closet with a 9mm handgun in a bag when he visited the property with a handyman last Thursday afternoon.

“He was trying to reach out to his bag,” the homeowner said. “But I would not let him do that. That is why we’re struggling.”

The two wrestled for approximately 30 minutes until police arrived at the home near Lawrenceville. During the confrontation, the homeowner kept Forbes from accessing his weapon.

“I will not let him go. So we’re rolling around, struggling until the cops came in,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to arrest warrants, Forbes faces multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft of services.

Court documents show Forbes appeared to have been living in the home, using utilities and leaving evidence throughout the property, including blood in the bathroom and the smell of marijuana.

The homeowner said Forbes admitted he wasn’t acting alone.

“When I asked him, ‘Why did you break this? Who broke my window?’ It’s all, ‘Oh my friend broke it,” he said.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo said “For Rent” signs can make vacant properties targets for criminals.

“Sometimes homes have for rent signs, and some of these thieves and burglars think that, hey, that might be an easy target,” Madiedo said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police recommend property owners take security measures to protect their properties.

“Go ahead and get some cameras, an alarm system, possibly maybe leave a light on inside the residence, make it look like it’s occupied,” Madiedo advised.

The homeowner believes the “For Rent” sign he posted inadvertently invited trouble.

“It means it’s a free house for anybody to walk in,” he said.

Forbed was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with a bond set at $18,600.

©2025 Cox Media Group