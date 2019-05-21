Gwinnett high school released early after complaints of scratchy throats

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Archer High School students and staff were sent home early after several students and teachers complained of having itchy eyes and scratchy throats inside a science classroom.
Everyone was sent home around 11 a.m. after the fire department was called to the school.
The school district tells Channel 2 Action News that the classroom and several surrounding classrooms were initially evacuated after students and staff started complaining of the symptoms.
The fire department said whatever caused the irritation had been ventilated by the time firefighters got to the school.
The district said everyone was checked out at the school and is OK. It said the district is sending out a letter to parents about the situation.
