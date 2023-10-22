Gwinnett, DeKalb County police collaborate for drug bust, suspect arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A joint effort between Gwinnett County Police and DeKalb PD resulted in a massive drug bust on Wednesday.

The drugs were seized after officers conducted a drug search warrant at a home near Treehills Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The search resulted in 303 grams of powdered cocaine, 256g of crack cocaine, 151g of marijuana, 1g of psilocybin mushrooms and a stolen handgun.

A suspect who police didn’t identify was taken into custody without incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers did not disclose the suspect’s charges.

Police noted that collaboration between departments is often a major key to solving criminal cases.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crews searching for man who jumped off jet ski into Lake Lanier: Gwinnett officials

©2023 Cox Media Group