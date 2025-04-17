Gwinnett County teen accused of being dealer linked to deadly fentanyl overdose

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager is the latest Georgian to be accused of being a fentanyl dealer linked to a deadly overdose.

When Gwinnett County police came to a neighborhood near Lawrenceville, it was tragically too late for a young man who died from a fentanyl overdose.

In just a matter of days, investigators tracked down yet another accused fentanyl dealer using a new state law, as even more tools to combat fentanyl deaths in the state are on the way.

“We know Justin’s Law helped,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo, Gwinnett County Police Department, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

In the house, police say a 21-year-old man died on April 1. Now, 19-year-old Vicki Anderson, is charged with his overdose death.

Police said she sold him a pill laced with Fentanyl. Anderson was arrested three days later.

She’s been charged under Austin’s Law, a Georgia statute that makes it a felony to cause a deadly overdose, even if the dealer didn’t know fentanyl was in the drug.

It’s a tool Gwinnett County police have used 10 times in the past year, more than any other metro Atlanta area police department.

“Police and the narcotics unit has been very aggressive with targeting fentanyl cases around the county,” Madiedo told Channel 2 Action News.

Gwinnett County police said their crackdown is working and that, overall, overdose deaths are decreasing.

“But one is too many,” Madiedo said. “We prefer to have no overdose deaths in the county.”

In February, a 14-year-old boy died from a fentanyl laced pill. A 12-year-old survived an overdose the day before.

“Realize that this stuff is very serious and kills very quickly,” Madiedo said.

Anderson’s arrest happened as another strict fentanyl bill is likely on the way.

The Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act is waiting for the governor’s signature to make it into law.

It would bring tougher penalties for possession, not just dealing fentanyl.

“We want you to talk to your kids, make sure they’re aware of the dangers of these drugs,” Madiedo said.

The governor’s office said the bill is being reviewed just like all of the other legislation that passed this year’s session.

