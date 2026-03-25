Gwinnett County Schools approves new superintendent

The Gwinnett County School Board approved its new superintendent during a special called meeting.

Dr. Alexandra Estrella was the sole finalist for the position. She was sworn in Wednesday morning.

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Dr. Estrella has spent more than 26 years as an educator and school system leader.

She comes to Gwinnett County after she served as the Superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. She previously served in a leadership role in the New York City Department of Education.

She began as a science teacher in Washington Heights in New York City. She later founded Esperanza Preparatory Academy, a dual language middle and high school.

“Gwinnett County Public Schools is a remarkable district filled with talented students, dedicated educators, and a community that believes in the power of education,” said Board Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson Morgan. “Dr. Estrella is a brilliant educator and an experienced superintendent who understands how to lead complex systems with clarity and purpose. Her data-centered leadership reflects the values we hold deeply in Gwinnett.”

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