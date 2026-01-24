Gwinnett County says they’re prepared for weekend winter storm

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County leaders are adding resources, treating roads and preparing to respond to emergencies ahead of this weekend’s weather.

“This is not new for us. We know how to step up in situations like this,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.

The county declared a local emergency on Friday and activated its emergency operations center for this weekend’s winter storm.

“Winter weather can be unsettling, especially here in Georgia, where we don’t often face these conditions. But I want you to know your county government is prepared,” Hendrickson said.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned transportation crews started treating roads and bridges with brine early Friday morning using data from last year’s storm to target problem areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The most important thing that we all can do as a community is to please stay off the roads,” Transportation Director Ricardo Aponte said.

The county is opening five warming stations on Saturday afternoon where people can stay warm and charge devices.

They also activated their backup 911 center and moved administrative officers to patrol.

Last January’s ice event led to nearly 2,000 calls across the county in less than two days.

“It’ll be taxing and challenging on our first responders, but they’re equipped and they’re trained to handle it,” Police Chief J.D. McClure.

The county also set up a non-emergency line to keep 911 open for true emergencies. That number is 770-513-5700.

“Stay home, keep the roadways clear, bring your pets inside, check on your neighbors, check on your loved ones,” Hendrickson said.

All of the county’s water treatment facilities have backup generators, so even if your power goes out, you should still have water.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group