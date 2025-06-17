Gwinnett County reminds voters of polling place changes ahead of Tuesday’s PSC vote

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of the in-person voting for the Georgia Public Service Commission primary Tuesday, Gwinnett County is reminding its voters of some polling place location changes.

Voters can also find their assigned polling place at the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The following polling places have changed:

Precinct 003

Former location: Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula

New location: Dacula United Methodist Church, 2655 Fence Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 022

Former location: Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, Norcross

New location: Peachtree Elementary School, 5995 Crooked Creek Road, Peachtree Corners

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Precinct 025

Former location: Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill

New location: Calvary Assembly Church of God, 1132 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill

Precinct 048

Former location: Gas South District, Lawrenceville

New location: Mason Elementary School, 3030 Bunten Road, Duluth

Precinct 064

Former location: Voice of Faith, Stone Mountain

New location: Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Precinct 081

Former location: Church of Christ Snellville, Lawrenceville

New location: W.C. Britt Elementary School, 2503 Skyland Drive, Snellville

Precinct 090

Former location: C3 Church, Lawrenceville

New location: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 857 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

Precinct 096

Former location: Yugal Kunj Radha Krishna Temple, Lawrenceville

New location: B.B. Harris Elementary School, 3123 Claiborne Drive NW, Duluth

Precinct 101

Former location: Hope Street Fellowship, Atlanta

New location: Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta

Precinct 104

Former location: Lenora Park Gym, Snellville

New location: Evangel Community Church, 3857 Centerville Rosebud Road, Snellville

Precinct 133

Former location: Dacula Park Activity Building, Dacula

New location: Dyer Elementary School, 1707 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 136

Former location: North Metro First Baptist Church, Lawrenceville

New location: Philadelphia Romanian Church, 581 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville

Precinct 149

Former location: Gwinnett Christian Life Assembly of God, Lawrenceville

New location: Gwinnett Church of Christ, 1736 Sever Road, Lawrenceville

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group