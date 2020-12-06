Gwinnett County police officer goes above and beyond to help two homeless men

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer and a good Samaritan went above and beyond to help two homeless men before stormy weather hit Georgia in October.
Police released body camera video of Cpl. Laskey’s encounter with the two men on Oct. 29, the day that the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moved through Georgia. The storm left three dead and widespread damage across metro Atlanta.
Police say a good Samaritan called Laskey after seeing two homeless men sitting on a bench on U.S. 78. The caller wanted to help the men find a shelter for the night to stay safe during the storm, but Laskey told her they are often full.
“With COVID and even without COVID, they usually have lines out the door and you have to get there by a certain time,” Laskey said. “I can go talk to them and see if they have somewhere to go. If they don’t have somewhere to go, I can probably put them up in a hotel room.”
“Oh my god. I don’t even know your name but I love you,” the good Samaritan says.
Body camera video shows Laskey approach the two men and ask them if they know a storm is coming.
“Yeah but, there ain’t nothing we can do,” one of the men tells Laskey.
“We may as well try to get you squared away at least for the night, maybe two nights, and see what we can do,” Laskey tells them.
Laskey and the good Samaritan then give the men blankets and snacks, before Laskey books them into a nearby hotel.
“Y’all stay safe,” Laskey tells them. “Call if you need anything.”
The Gwinnett County Police Department commended Laskey for her compassion.
