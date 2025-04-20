Gwinnett County police investigating shooting, man found dead near vehicle

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct responded to Bryant Drive to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man dead near a vehicle. The homicide unit, crime scene investigation unit, and medical examiner’s office responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active.

Police are not identifying the victim until his next of kin can be notified.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case number is GP250027512.

